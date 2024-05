Shabana Azmi awarded Freedom of the City of London

The 73-year-old winner of five National Awards for Best Actress and six Filmfare Awards, who was in London for a celebration of her 50 years in cinema at the annual UK Asian Film Festival, received the honour at a ceremony last week.





The Freedom of the City of London dates back to the 13th century and is conferred upon individuals as a way of paying tribute to their outstanding contribution to London or public life, or to celebrate a very significant achievement.





"I am deeply honoured to receive the Freedom of the City of London award. It is a testament to the power of cinema and activism that we are able to transcend borders and make a meaningful impact on society," said Azmi.





"I am grateful for this recognition and remain committed to using my voice and platform to advocate for positive change," she said.





She was nominated by Alderman Alastair King DL and Deputy Brian Mooney BEM for the award, conferred by the financial hub of London referred to as the City of London or the Square Mile. -- PTI

