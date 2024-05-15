RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Shabana Azmi awarded Freedom of the City of London
May 15, 2024  01:15
image
Celebrated actress Shabana Azmi has been awarded the Freedom of the City of London in recognition of her prolific contribution to Indian cinema and as a campaigner for women's rights. 

The 73-year-old winner of five National Awards for Best Actress and six Filmfare Awards, who was in London for a celebration of her 50 years in cinema at the annual UK Asian Film Festival, received the honour at a ceremony last week. 

The Freedom of the City of London dates back to the 13th century and is conferred upon individuals as a way of paying tribute to their outstanding contribution to London or public life, or to celebrate a very significant achievement. 

"I am deeply honoured to receive the Freedom of the City of London award. It is a testament to the power of cinema and activism that we are able to transcend borders and make a meaningful impact on society," said Azmi. 

"I am grateful for this recognition and remain committed to using my voice and platform to advocate for positive change," she said. 

She was nominated by Alderman Alastair King DL and Deputy Brian Mooney BEM for the award, conferred by the financial hub of London referred to as the City of London or the Square Mile. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Lawyers cannot be sued for 'deficiency in service': SC
Lawyers cannot be sued for 'deficiency in service': SC

The top court said a considerable amount of direct control is exercised by the client over the manner in which an advocate renders his services during the course of his employment.

Mumbai hoarding crash accused held in rape; has 23 cases
Mumbai hoarding crash accused held in rape; has 23 cases

After Monday's hoarding crash in which at least 14 people died, he has been absconding, while a case under IPC section 304 (causing death by negligence) was registered against him at Pantnagar police station in the city.

We can better Tokyo Games medal haul in Paris: AFI boss
We can better Tokyo Games medal haul in Paris: AFI boss

Sumariwalla also said that the AFI is expecting at least 35 track and field athletes to take part in the Paris Olympics.

Mumbai hoarding collapse: Toll rises to 14, rescue ops on
Mumbai hoarding collapse: Toll rises to 14, rescue ops on

The 100-foot-tall illegal billboard fell at a petrol pump in Ghatkopar during dust storms and unseasonal rains that lashed Mumbai on Monday.

IPL PIX: Clinical Delhi Capitals down LSG by 19 runs
IPL PIX: Clinical Delhi Capitals down LSG by 19 runs

IMAGES from the Indian Premier League match played between Delhi Capitals and Lucknow Supr Giants in New Delhi, on Tuesday.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances