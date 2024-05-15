RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


SC orders release of NewsClick founder Purkayastha
May 15, 2024  11:13
Prabir Purkayastha
Prabir Purkayastha
The Supreme Court on Wednesday declared as "invalid" the arrest of NewsClick founder Prabir Purkayastha in a case under the anti-terror law, and directed that he be released from custody.

 The order was issued by a bench of Justices B R Gavai and Sandeep Mehta. According to the FIR, the news portal allegedly received huge funds from China to "disrupt the sovereignty of India" and cause disaffection against the country.

 It also alleged that Purkayastha conspired with a group -- People's Alliance for Democracy and Secularism (PADS) -- to sabotage the electoral process during the 2019 Lok Sabha polls. PTI
