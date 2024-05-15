SC gave special treatment: Shah on bail to Kejriwal

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday said that many people feel the Supreme Court's decision granting interim bail to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in the excise policy case is akin to him getting special treatment.

In an interview with ANI, Shah said that the judgement in the case was not a routine judicial order.

"The Supreme Court has the right to interpret the law, I believe this is not a routine judgement. A lot of people in this country believe that special treatment has been given," Shah told ANI.

Responding to a query about Kejriwal campaigning for the Aam Aadmi Party and the Congress in the 2024 Lok Sabha election, the Home Minister took a dig at the Delhi Chief Minister.

"Right now he (Arvind Kejriwal) is stuck in another issue (alleged assault on Swati Maliwal by CM's aide), let him get free from that then let's see what happens," Shah said.

Dismissing Kejriwal's claims that the central government installed cameras in Tihar jail to keep a watch on him, Shah said that the Tihar jail administration is with the Delhi government.

"Tihar is with them (Delhi government), not with us. They are lying continuously. Jail administration is with the Delhi government, it's with Kejriwal. Not with the Home Ministry," Shah said.

The Supreme Court on May 10 granted interim bail to the Aam Aadmi Party supremo in the alleged money laundering case linked to Delhi's excise policy.

The Delhi CM spent over 50 days in Tihar Jail after he was arrested on March 21 this year by the Enforcement Directorate.





As per court order, the bail is applicable till June 1 and Kejriwal has to surrender to the jail authorities on June 2. The Delhi CM can participate in poll campaigning but cannot attend office as Chief Minister.