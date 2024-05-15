RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Raj mine collapse: All 15 rescued, 1 feared dead
May 15, 2024  12:29
All 15 Hindustan Copper Limited officials who had been trapped in a mine in Neem ka Thana district since last night were taken out Wednesday, with one of them is feared dead, an official said. 

Neem ka Thana Collector Sharad Mehra said 14 rescued were sent to SMS hospital in Jaipur for treatment and one was taken to a company hospital for examination as he is feared dead. 

 Fifteen personnel of the public sector company got trapped in a mine Tuesday night when a cage used to carry the personnel fell down after a rope broke, police said.

The team included members of vigilance department and other officials that had gone for an inspection. When the cage was coming up, it collapsed due to breakage of a rope. PTI
