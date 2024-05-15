Powerful solar storm impacts Earth, says ISRO





This region unleashed a series of X-class flares and Coronal Mass Ejections directed at Earth.





According to ISRO, the resulting geomagnetic storm was the most intense since 2003, causing disruptions to communication and GPS systems.





"This is the biggest geomagnetic storm since 2003 in terms of its strength, as the flaring region on the Sun was as big as the historically important Carrington event that took place in 1859," ISRO said in a statement.





Multiple X-class flares and CMEs have hit the Earth in the past few days, the space agency said.





"This (CME) had severe effects over high latitudes where trans-polar flights are already being reported to get diverted. More events are expected in the next few days," ISRO noted. -- PTI

