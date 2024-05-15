RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


PM will get PoK in India if we get 400 seats: Sarma
May 15, 2024  09:59
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that when the BJP got 300 seats, it built the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya and now temples will be built at Krishna Janmabhoomi site in Mathura and in place of the Gyanvapi Mosque in Varanasi after it gets 400 seats in Lok Sabha polls. 

 He also said that Pakistan-Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK) will be included in India under the leadership of PM Modi. 

 He further said that during Congress' rule, no discussions were held in Parliament regarding Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

 "When the Congress government was in power, we were told that one Kashmir is in India and the other in Pakistan. It was never discussed in our Parliament that Pakistan has 'Occupied Kashmir,' it is actually ours. Right now, agitation is happening every day in PoK and people are protesting against Pakistan by holding the Indian tricolour in their hands. If Modi ji gets 400 seats, then PoK will also become India's. It has already started," Himanta added.

 The Assam Chief Minister also asserted that the BJP government is working to give more strength to reservations.
