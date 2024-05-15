RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


NewsClick founder walks out of Tihar after SC order
May 15, 2024  21:43
NewsClick founder Prabir Purkayastha (left)/File image
NewsClick founder and editor-in-chief Prabir Purkayastha was released from the Tihar Jail on Wednesday, hours after the Supreme Court declared his arrest "invalid". 

Purkayastha had been lodged in the jail since November 2 last year. 

The Delhi Police's Special Cell had arrested Purkayastha on October 3 last year under anti-terror law Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) for allegedly receiving money to peddle pro-China propaganda through stories. 

According to his lawyer Arshdeep Singh Khurana, Purkayastha came out of jail number 10 of the prison in Rohini at 9 pm. His family members and friends received him outside the jail complex.
