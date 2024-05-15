NewsClick founder walks out of Tihar after SC order

NewsClick founder walks out of Tihar after SC orderMay 15, 2024 21:43
NewsClick founder Prabir Purkayastha (left)/File image
NewsClick founder and editor-in-chief Prabir Purkayastha was released from the Tihar Jail on Wednesday, hours after the Supreme Court declared his arrest "invalid".
Purkayastha had been lodged in the jail since November 2 last year.
The Delhi Police's Special Cell had arrested Purkayastha on October 3 last year under anti-terror law Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) for allegedly receiving money to peddle pro-China propaganda through stories.
According to his lawyer Arshdeep Singh Khurana, Purkayastha came out of jail number 10 of the prison in Rohini at 9 pm. His family members and friends received him outside the jail complex.
TOP STORIES
ED arrests Jharkhand minister Alamgir Alam in Rs 35 cr cash haul
The agency had last week arrested Alam's personal secretary and state administrative service officer Sanjeev Kumar Lal (52) and the latter's domestic help Jahangir Alam (42) following the seizure of more than Rs 32 crore cash from a flat...