NewsClick founder walks out of Tihar after SC order





Purkayastha had been lodged in the jail since November 2 last year.





The Delhi Police's Special Cell had arrested Purkayastha on October 3 last year under anti-terror law Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) for allegedly receiving money to peddle pro-China propaganda through stories.





According to his lawyer Arshdeep Singh Khurana, Purkayastha came out of jail number 10 of the prison in Rohini at 9 pm. His family members and friends received him outside the jail complex.

founder and editor-in-chief Prabir Purkayastha was released from the Tihar Jail on Wednesday, hours after the Supreme Court declared his arrest "invalid".