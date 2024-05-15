Mumbai Metro services partially suspended during Modi's roadshow

Mumbai Metro services partially suspended during Modi's roadshowMay 15, 2024 21:17
File image
The services of Mumbai Metro were partially suspended for security reasons on Wednesday evening as Prime Minister Narendra Modi conducted a roadshow in Ghatkopar area of the city.
The services between Jagruti Nagar and Ghatkopar stations were suspended from 6 pm to 7.40 pm, said a spokesperson of Mumbai Metro One.
The Ghatkopar-Andheri-Versova Metro provides connectivity between the eastern and western suburbs and is used by more than three lakh commuters daily. -- PTI
TOP STORIES
ED arrests Jharkhand minister Alamgir Alam in Rs 35 cr cash haul
The agency had last week arrested Alam's personal secretary and state administrative service officer Sanjeev Kumar Lal (52) and the latter's domestic help Jahangir Alam (42) following the seizure of more than Rs 32 crore cash from a flat...