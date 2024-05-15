RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Modi's Mumbai visit: Drones, gliders, balloons banned
May 15, 2024  13:48
In the wake of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's planned visits to Mumbai, the police have banned the use of drones, paragliders, balloons, kites and remote-controlled microlight aircraft in the city, an official said on Wednesday.

Modi is scheduled to hold a campaign roadshow in Ghatkopar in eastern Mumbai on Wednesday and address a public meeting in the city on Friday.

The Deputy Commissioner of Police (Operations) has issued prohibitory orders banning the flying objects under section 144 of CrPC (Code of Criminal Procedure) from 00.01 hrs till 24.00 hrs of May 15 (Wednesday) and May 17 (Friday), the official said.

According to the orders, it is apprehended that during PM Modi's visits to Mumbai, 'terrorist/anti-social elements might launch attack using drones, paragliders, remote-controlled microlight aircraft and there is a likelihood breach of peace and disturbance of public tranquillity'.

There is a grave danger to human life, health, safety and injury to public property on that account, as per the orders.

A large number of VIPs and officials are expected to attend PM's programmes on Wednesday and Friday.

"As it is necessary to put some checks and immediate action on terrorists and anti-social elements," the orders were issued banning the flying of drones, paragliders, all types of balloons, kites, remote-controlled microlight aircraft, the official said.

According to the orders, the curbs will be in force under the jurisdiction of Vikhroli, Kanjurmarg, Parksite, Ghatkopar, Pant Nagar, Tilak Nagar, Chembur, Chunabhatti, BKC, Kherwadi, Vakola, Vile Parle, Sahar, Airport, Bandra, Worli, Mahim, Dadar and Shivaji Park police stations in Mumbai.

Those not following the orders will be punished under Indian Penal Code (IPC) section 188 (disobeying a lawful order given by a public servant), he said.   -- PTI
