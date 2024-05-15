RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Modi pathological liar: Cong reacts to Hindu-Muslim
May 15, 2024  10:49
image
Jairam Ramesh, Congress General Secretary in-charge Communications, reacts to PM Narendra Modi's statement that he does not do Hindu-Muslim politics. Read what the PM said here

Ramesh says, "The nation knows very well that the outgoing PM is a pathological liar. But even by his own pathetic standards, Mr. Modi's latest claim that he does not do Hindu-Muslim politics shows the new depths he reaches daily in lying. Since April 19th 2024, it is a matter of public record that cannot be erased from our collective memory - even if Mr. Modi erases it from his own - that the outgoing PM has blatantly and brazenly used communal language, symbols, and allusions. 

"We have brought this to the attention of the Election Commission of India as well. Action should have been taken, but sadly it has not. Throughout this campaign, the outgoing PM has had no agenda barring Hindu-Muslim politics. His party's manifesto, an incoherent jumble of words amidst an array of his own photos, has found zero traction. Modi ki Guarantee, promoted at tremendous cost to the public exchequer for the last few months, has fallen flat. 400 Paar has been given a silent burial. 

"His last, desperate attempt at having a campaign has been to lie and spread untruths about the Congress Party's and the INDIA janbandhan's agenda for equitable growth for each and every Indian citizen. The certainty of his exit has now forced him to feign memory loss."
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Meet The Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 Contestants
Meet The Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 Contestants

Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi, the adrenaline-pumping reality show hosted by Rohit Shetty, returns with its 14th season, promising more thrills, chills and heart-stopping stunts.

Pant blames suspension for costly playoff miss
Pant blames suspension for costly playoff miss

Pant had to sit out the must-win clash against Royal Challengers Bengaluru on Sunday

Mumbai hoarding crash: 2 more bodies found, rescue ops on 40 hrs later
Mumbai hoarding crash: 2 more bodies found, rescue ops on 40 hrs later

Two more bodies have been located under the debris at the site of a giant hoarding collapse in Mumbai as the search and rescue operation continued more than 40 hours after the incident, officials said on Wednesday.

Why Couples Love Nargol Beach
Why Couples Love Nargol Beach

Nargol beach is witnessing a surge in pre-wedding shoots.

'No impact of elections on commercial vehicles market'
'No impact of elections on commercial vehicles market'

'In April, we saw a 10 per cent growth in our own volumes.'

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances