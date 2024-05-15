RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Mamata going soft on infiltration: Nadda
May 15, 2024  17:32
Accusing West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee of compromising on the issue of infiltration and appeasing minorities, BJP chief J P Nadda on Wednesday said during the decade-long reign of the TMC in the state, one scandal after another has plagued West Bengal.

 Speaking at an election rally in support of the party's Purulia candidate Jyotirmoy Mahato, Nadda said while the fragmented INDIA bloc parties were rooting for a 'majboor' (weak) government at the Centre to fulfill their selfish motives, people of West Bengal have already made their choice clear for a 'majboot' (strong) government.

 Nadda also accused Banerjee of converting Bengal into a haven for terrorists. "Mamata Didi's government is going soft on the issue of infiltration besides pursuing the policy of minority appeasement," Nadda said. 

 Regarding alleged corruption charges against the TMC, he remarked, "From scandals in teacher recruitment to clerk appointment fraud, from coal and cattle smuggling to the arrests of her party leaders and ministers for various scams, Mamata Didi's tenure has unfortunately become synonymous with corruption and terror."
