RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Lawrence Wong sworn in as Singapore's new PM
May 15, 2024  18:22
image
Economist Lawrence Wong was on Wednesday sworn in as Singapore's fourth prime minister in a planned political transition for the island state.
 
Wong, 51, succeeded Lee Hsien Loong, 72, who relinquished his position after two decades; both belong to the ruling People's Action Party (PAP) that has been driving Singapore's economic progress for more than five decades.
 
Wong, who was the deputy prime minister, will be leading the fourth generation PAP politicians' government as the Prime Minister and the Finance Minister.
 
President Tharman Shanmugaratnam, 67, administered the oath to Wong, described by the local media as a low-key leadership transition.
 
Wong cited continuity, stability and the need to avoid disruptions as reasons for not making major changes at the minister (cabinet) level.
 
"With all other ministers holding on to their portfolios across the leadership transition from Lee Hsien Loong's government to Wong's, it also testifies to the consistency in Wong's decision-making," a Channel News Asia report said. -- PTI 
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Dravid to quit as India coach after T20 World Cup?
Dravid to quit as India coach after T20 World Cup?

Rahul Dravid has already informed the BCCI about his decision to step away from the role after the T20 World Cup.

'Pakistan has mental block when it comes to playing India in World Cup'
'Pakistan has mental block when it comes to playing India in World Cup'

Former Pakistan captain Misbah-ul-Haq believes his country will find it difficult to edge past India when the two sides clash in next month's T20 World Cup as there seems to be a "mental block" when it comes to playing the arch-rivals in...

Weeks after Neha, another K'taka woman stabbed to death for rejecting love
Weeks after Neha, another K'taka woman stabbed to death for rejecting love

It appears that the murder of Anjali is not just similar to that of Neha, but the killer had allegedly threatened that she would face the college student's fate, according to her sister, who accused the police of inaction when informed...

T20 World Cup: Why Pant should play ahead of Samson
T20 World Cup: Why Pant should play ahead of Samson

Rishabh Pant's middle-order experience can help him edge out Sanju Samson, said former India batter Gautam Gambhir.

Wrestling: Aman wants trials scrapped to focus on Olympics
Wrestling: Aman wants trials scrapped to focus on Olympics

Aman, who is Asian Games bronze medallist and Asian Championships title winner, is confident that he will be in reckoning for a medal at the Games.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances