Hoarding crash: 2 more bodies found under debris
May 15, 2024  09:31
Pic: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com
Two more bodies were found under the debris at the site of a giant hoarding collapse in Mumbai as the search and rescue operation continued on Wednesday, an NDRF official said. 

 The bodies were spotted last night, but were yet to be pulled out, a civic official said. Rescue teams had earlier recovered 14 bodies from the hoarding crash site, while 75 persons were injured in the incident, as per officials.

 A small fire broke out at the incident site in Ghatkopar during the search and rescue operation on Wednesday morning, but it was immediately doused by the fire tenders deployed there, an NDRF official said.

 "There was a small fire but it was extinguished immediately," the official said. The search and rescue operation continued even 40 hours after the incident, officials said. 

The illegal hoarding that stood on a piece of land in possession of the Government Railway Police (GRP) crashed on a petrol pump in Chheda Nagar area on Monday evening when the city was hit by dust storms and unseasonal rains. PTI
