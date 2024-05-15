Ex-Gujarat governor Kamla Beniwal passes away

Ex-Gujarat governor Kamla Beniwal passes awayMay 15, 2024 18:27
Veteran Congress leader and former governor of Gujarat Kamla Beniwal died at a private hospital in Jaipur on Wednesday.
She was 97.
Beniwal was admitted to the hospital after a brief illness. One of her family members said the funeral will be held on Thursday.
Apart from Gujarat, Beniwal also served as governor of Tripura and Mizoram.
She was also the deputy chief minister of Rajasthan, apart from holding other posts in the state government and the Congress party. -- PTI
