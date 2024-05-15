RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Ex-Gujarat governor Kamla Beniwal passes away
May 15, 2024  18:27
image
Veteran Congress leader and former governor of Gujarat Kamla Beniwal died at a private hospital in Jaipur on Wednesday.
   
She was 97.
 
Beniwal was admitted to the hospital after a brief illness. One of her family members said the funeral will be held on Thursday.
 
Apart from Gujarat, Beniwal also served as governor of Tripura and Mizoram. 

She was also the deputy chief minister of Rajasthan, apart from holding other posts in the state government and the Congress party. -- PTI 
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Dravid to quit as India coach after T20 World Cup?
Dravid to quit as India coach after T20 World Cup?

Rahul Dravid has already informed the BCCI about his decision to step away from the role after the T20 World Cup.

'Pakistan has mental block when it comes to playing India in World Cup'
'Pakistan has mental block when it comes to playing India in World Cup'

Former Pakistan captain Misbah-ul-Haq believes his country will find it difficult to edge past India when the two sides clash in next month's T20 World Cup as there seems to be a "mental block" when it comes to playing the arch-rivals in...

Weeks after Neha, another K'taka woman stabbed to death for rejecting love
Weeks after Neha, another K'taka woman stabbed to death for rejecting love

It appears that the murder of Anjali is not just similar to that of Neha, but the killer had allegedly threatened that she would face the college student's fate, according to her sister, who accused the police of inaction when informed...

T20 World Cup: Why Pant should play ahead of Samson
T20 World Cup: Why Pant should play ahead of Samson

Rishabh Pant's middle-order experience can help him edge out Sanju Samson, said former India batter Gautam Gambhir.

Wrestling: Aman wants trials scrapped to focus on Olympics
Wrestling: Aman wants trials scrapped to focus on Olympics

Aman, who is Asian Games bronze medallist and Asian Championships title winner, is confident that he will be in reckoning for a medal at the Games.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances