RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
EC operating under Modi's directions: Mamata
May 15, 2024  16:36
image
West Bengal Chief Minister on Wednesday labeled the Election Commission (EC) as a "puppet" operating under the directives of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

 Addressing an election rally at Chinsurah, Hooghly district, Banerjee criticised the EC for scheduling the polls over a period of two months, alleging that this decision favoured the saffron party while disregarding the hardships faced by the common people due to excessive heat. 

 "The Election Commission is a puppet and operates according to Modi's directions. Poll is being held for two-and-half months, have you (poll officials) ever realised the struggle of the common people," Banerjee said. Accompanying the party's Hooghly nominee actress Rachana Banerjee, the CM accused Modi of violating the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) by allegedly announcing plans to expand the Ayushman Bharat Yojana to cover senior citizens over 70 years of age during the ongoing elections. 

 "Why are you saying this now when the elections are on? You should have announced this earlier... Modi babu, you are violating the MCC," she said. Banerjee expressed skepticism about the BJP's ambitious target of achieving 400 seats in the Lok Sabha elections. 

 "BJP is claiming of winning 400 seats, but people are saying it will not happen this time. We (TMC) will support the INDIA bloc from outside to form a government at the Centre," she said. Banerjee declared her party's unwavering stance against the implementation of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), National Register of Citizens (NRC), and Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in Bengal. PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

India urges Iran to release 40 sailors detained from 4 ships
India urges Iran to release 40 sailors detained from 4 ships

Ports, Shipping and Waterways Minister Sarbananda Sonowal made the request during a meeting with Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian in Tehran on Monday.

SRH aim for playoffs in crucial clash with GT
SRH aim for playoffs in crucial clash with GT

Pat Cummins-led side will also want to challenge for the top two spots, which is a possibility considering they have one more game after this match and a healthy net run rate of +0.406.

Sensex slips over 100 pts on foreign fund outflows
Sensex slips over 100 pts on foreign fund outflows

From the Sensex pack, Tata Motors, Asian Paints, HDFC Bank, JSW Steel, Hindustan Unilever, Nestle and Titan were the major laggards. In contrast, Bharti Airtel, Power Grid, NTPC, Mahindra & Mahindra, Larsen & Toubro and HCL Technologies...

'My Husband Was My Therapist'
'My Husband Was My Therapist'

Dear mothers, did you face any challenges after you delivered your baby? Tell us how you dealt with postpartum problems.

KKR's secret playoff weapon revealed!
KKR's secret playoff weapon revealed!

KKR are currently at the top of the pecking order with 9 points following nine wins and three losses in 13 matches.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances