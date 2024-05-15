Constable posted at Tendulkar's home dies by suicide in Maha's Jalgaon





Prakash Govind Kapade (39), who was attached to the State Reserve Police Force, shot himself using his service revolver in the early hours, said the police official.





Kapade had arrived at his hometown Jamner with his family last week.





As per the preliminary probe, he got up around 1.30 am and shot himself in the head, the official said.





Others in the house woke up hearing the gunshot and found him lying in a pool of blood.





Kapade was rushed to hospital but was declared dead before arrival, the official said.





A team of Jamner police visited the house after the incident. No suicide note was found from the spot, the official added. -- PTI

A police constable who was part of the security detail posted at cricketer Sachin Tendulkar's residence in Mumbai allegedly committed suicide at his hometown in Maharashtra's Jalgaon district on Wednesday, an official said.