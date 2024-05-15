RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Cong wants to give 15% of budget to minorities: PM
May 15, 2024  16:58
image
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday alleged the Congress during its previous rule wanted to allocate 15 per cent of the government budget for minorities and vowed not to allow splitting of budget or reservation in jobs and education on the basis of religion. 

Addressing an election rally at Pimpalgaon Baswant in north Maharashtra's Nashik district in support of Mahayuti candidates -- Union minister Bharati Pawar (BJP) and Hemant Godse (Shiv Sena) -- the PM said splitting budget on religious lines was dangerous. The BJP's star campaigner maintained Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar, the chief architect of the Constitution, was firmly against religion-based reservation in jobs and education. 

Modi claimed the Congress, when in power at the Centre, had drawn up plans to allocate 15 per cent of the total budget to minorities. "When I was the chief minister (of Gujarat), the Congress had brought up this proposal. The BJP opposed this move strongly and hence it could not be implemented. But the Congress wants to bring this proposal again," he told the gathering. 

The PM asserted Ambedkar was against religion-based quota, but the Congress wants to take away reservation rights of SCs/STs/OBCs and give them to Muslims. 

"Modi is the chowkidar (watchman) of rights of deprived sections of society and will never let the Congress take away their rights," the BJP stalwart declared. Modi said the ongoing Lok Sabha polls are about electing a prime minister who takes strong decisions for the country.

 In the last 10 years, the PM said, his government has provided free ration, water, electricity, houses and gas connections irrespective of religion. "Welfare schemes are made for every one," he maintained. 

Without naming NCP (SP) president Sharad Pawar, Modi said, "An INDI alliance leader from Maharashtra knows the Congress is losing badly (in elections). So, he has suggested that small parties merge with the Congress so that it at least stands as an opposition party." 

"When the duplicate Shiv Sena (referring to Sena UBT) merges with the Congress, I will remember Balasaheb Thackeray because the late leader dreamt of a grand Ram mandir in Ayodhya and abolishing Article 370," he added. PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

India urges Iran to release 40 sailors detained from 4 ships
India urges Iran to release 40 sailors detained from 4 ships

Ports, Shipping and Waterways Minister Sarbananda Sonowal made the request during a meeting with Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian in Tehran on Monday.

SRH aim for playoffs in crucial clash with GT
SRH aim for playoffs in crucial clash with GT

Pat Cummins-led side will also want to challenge for the top two spots, which is a possibility considering they have one more game after this match and a healthy net run rate of +0.406.

Sensex slips over 100 pts on foreign fund outflows
Sensex slips over 100 pts on foreign fund outflows

From the Sensex pack, Tata Motors, Asian Paints, HDFC Bank, JSW Steel, Hindustan Unilever, Nestle and Titan were the major laggards. In contrast, Bharti Airtel, Power Grid, NTPC, Mahindra & Mahindra, Larsen & Toubro and HCL Technologies...

'My Husband Was My Therapist'
'My Husband Was My Therapist'

Dear mothers, did you face any challenges after you delivered your baby? Tell us how you dealt with postpartum problems.

KKR's secret playoff weapon revealed!
KKR's secret playoff weapon revealed!

KKR are currently at the top of the pecking order with 9 points following nine wins and three losses in 13 matches.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances