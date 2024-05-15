Close shave for two cops as Naxalites trigger IED blast in Chhattisgarh





The incident took place near Somanpalli village on Kutru-Farsegarh road when Farsegarh police station's SHO Akash Masih and constable Sanjay were heading in a car to Bijapur town for a government work, he said.





"When the vehicle was near Somanpalli, Naxalites triggered the blast causing damage to the bonnet of the car. None of the two occupants was harmed in the blast," he said.





A joint team of the Chhattisgarh Armed Force and Farsegarh police was out on an area domination operation in the area when the incident occurred, he said. After being alerted, security personnel rushed to the spot and a combing operation was launched in the area, he added. -- PTI

