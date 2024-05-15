RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Close shave for two cops as Naxalites trigger IED blast in Chhattisgarh
May 15, 2024  11:32
Representational image
Representational image
Two police personnel had a narrow escape on Wednesday when Naxalites detonated an improvised explosive device (IED) in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district, an official said. 

 The incident took place near Somanpalli village on Kutru-Farsegarh road when Farsegarh police station's SHO Akash Masih and constable Sanjay were heading in a car to Bijapur town for a government work, he said.

 "When the vehicle was near Somanpalli, Naxalites triggered the blast causing damage to the bonnet of the car. None of the two occupants was harmed in the blast," he said. 

 A joint team of the Chhattisgarh Armed Force and Farsegarh police was out on an area domination operation in the area when the incident occurred, he said. After being alerted, security personnel rushed to the spot and a combing operation was launched in the area, he added. -- PTI 
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

'People Want To Marry Me'
'People Want To Marry Me'

'People are saying, 'Wah Ustad!''

Shots from Israeli tank killed Indian colonel, says UN
Shots from Israeli tank killed Indian colonel, says UN

The United Nations condoled and expressed apologies to India over the killing of a former Indian Army officer, who died in war-torn Rafah in Gaza when the vehicle he was travelling in was attacked by shots fired from what it believes was...

Meet The Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 Contestants
Meet The Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 Contestants

Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi, the adrenaline-pumping reality show hosted by Rohit Shetty, returns with its 14th season, promising more thrills, chills and heart-stopping stunts.

Pant blames suspension for costly playoff miss
Pant blames suspension for costly playoff miss

Pant had to sit out the must-win clash against Royal Challengers Bengaluru on Sunday

Mumbai hoarding crash: 2 more bodies found, rescue ops on 40 hrs later
Mumbai hoarding crash: 2 more bodies found, rescue ops on 40 hrs later

Two more bodies have been located under the debris at the site of a giant hoarding collapse in Mumbai as the search and rescue operation continued more than 40 hours after the incident, officials said on Wednesday.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances