BJP moves EC against Rahul's Army remarks
May 15, 2024  21:01
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi/File image
The Bharatiya Janata Party on Wednesday urged the Election Commission to take strict action against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his remarks that the Modi government has created two categories of soldiers, one comprising those from poor families and reserved classes, and the other from rich families. 

A senior party delegation including External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Union ministers Arjun Ram Meghwal and Rajeev Chandrasekhar approached the Election Commission and lodged a complaint. 

BJP Rajya Sabha MP and national media incharge Anil Baluni was also part of the delegation. 

"A few days ago, Rahul Gandhi said that Narendra Modi has created two types of soldiers, one comprising sons of those who are poor and belong to dalit, adivasi, backwards, economically weaker sections in the general category and minorities, while the other comprising those who are sons of rich," Jaishankar told reporters after meeting the poll panel officials. 

"This is a lie. This is an attack on our armed forces. They want to make it a controversial topic and lower the morale of the armed forces. This is not a topic of elections. This is a matter of national security," he added. -- PTI
