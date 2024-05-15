BJP invites Raj Thackeray to Modi's Mumbai rally





"PM Modi will be holding a rally on May 17 evening at Shivaji Park. I have invited Raj Thackeray to come to the rally. Raj Thackeray has supported PM Modi's Viksit Bharat mission. This has been accepted by the people of Maharashtra. We will benefit from Raj Thackeray's support for the Mahayuti in Maharashtra. I met him today and invited him to the rally. In the coming days, Raj Thackeray will be supporting Mahayuti," Bawankule said, speaking to reporters on Wednesday.





Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray extended his party's unconditional support to the Mahayuti alliance of BJP, Shiv Sena and the NCP in April.





Speaking at the party's Gudi Padwa rally here, Thackeray declared support for Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said that everyone should prepare for the elections.





"Maharashtra Navnirman Sena is unconditionally supporting the grand alliance of 'BJP-Shiv Sena-NCP. This support is only for Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the NDA alliance. Now everyone should prepare for the elections," he said. -- ANI

