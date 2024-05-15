RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Armed men spotted in J-K's Kathua, search operation launched
May 15, 2024  09:39
Army men conduct search ops in Kashmir. File pic
A joint team of the Army and J-K Police launched a massive search operation in the Jakhole-Juthana forest area of Kathua district during the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday after villagers spotted armed men moving about in a village in the district. 

"Security forces including the Army and the police launched a search operation in the Jakhole-Juthana forest area of Kathua after locals sighted an armed person during the intervening night," said officials. More details are awaited. 

 Earlier on May 9, the Indian Army concluded 'Operation Redwani Payeen', eliminating three terrorists after a vigil of 40 hours. -- ANI
