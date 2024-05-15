After Wipro, Infosys orders 4L litres treated waste water from Bengaluru civic body





The tech giant will soon be supplied with four lakh litres of zero-bacteria water, according to sources in the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board.





Starting this month, Wipro is being supplied with three lakh litres of treated water every day via tankers.





"We already have Arvind Mills committing to two lakh litres a day and Channabasappa Construction one lakh litres. I just had a meeting with Ecospace Tech Park and IMZ Ecoworld, they too have expressed interest. The movement is slowly picking pace," said BWSSB chairman V Ram Prasath Manohar.





Promoting reuse of greywater is important, said Manohar, as water demand in Bengaluru is projected to cross 5,340 million litres per day by 2030.





Right now, the demand exceeds 2,100 MLD of which BWSSB supplies 1,470 MLD from the Cauvery River and the rest is met through borewells and water tank deliveries.





"But treated water is always available. Promoting its reuse will bring down pressure on Cauvery," added Manohar.





However, it still is a long way, as BWSSB is reusing only about 10 MLD while it produces 1,200 MLD. -- PTI

After Wipro, now Infosys has also taken a plunge into greywater.