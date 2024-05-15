RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
8 of 15 officials rescued from Rajasthan mine
May 15, 2024  10:29
image
Eight of the fifteen members of a team of Hindustan Copper Limited who had been trapped in a mine in Neem ka Thana district since last night were rescued on Wednesday morning.

Fifteen officials of the public sector company got trapped in a mine Tuesday night when a cage used to carry the personnel fell down along the shaft after a rope broke, police said. 

 Three persons were rescued and taken out of the mine in the first round and five more were taken out in the second round.

 Neem ka Thana Collector Sharad Mehra told reporters that remaining persons would also be taken out in around two hours. 

 Earlier, Dr Mahendra Singh, a part of the medical team, said the three rescued were sent to SMS hospital in Jaipur with fractures and other injuries. Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma said officials have been instructed to speed up the relief and rescue operations. 

 "Information was received about the accident caused by the breakage of the lift rope in the Kolihan mine of Hindustan Copper Limited in Khetri, Jhunjhunu. The concerned officials have been instructed to immediately reach the spot and speed up the relief and rescue operations and provide all possible help and health facilities to the affected," he said in a post on X. 

 A vigilance team, along with senior officials and workers of the state-owned company, had gone inside the mine for an inspection. However, when they were about to come up, the rope holding the cage broke due to which it collapsed and the personnel were trapped at a depth of several hundred feet, police said. PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Meet The Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 Contestants
Meet The Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 Contestants

Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi, the adrenaline-pumping reality show hosted by Rohit Shetty, returns with its 14th season, promising more thrills, chills and heart-stopping stunts.

Pant blames suspension for costly playoff miss
Pant blames suspension for costly playoff miss

Pant had to sit out the must-win clash against Royal Challengers Bengaluru on Sunday

Mumbai hoarding crash: 2 more bodies found, rescue ops on 40 hrs later
Mumbai hoarding crash: 2 more bodies found, rescue ops on 40 hrs later

Two more bodies have been located under the debris at the site of a giant hoarding collapse in Mumbai as the search and rescue operation continued more than 40 hours after the incident, officials said on Wednesday.

Why Couples Love Nargol Beach
Why Couples Love Nargol Beach

Nargol beach is witnessing a surge in pre-wedding shoots.

'No impact of elections on commercial vehicles market'
'No impact of elections on commercial vehicles market'

'In April, we saw a 10 per cent growth in our own volumes.'

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances