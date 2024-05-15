400-paar is for PoK to be merged with India: Himanta

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday claimed that Pakistan-occupied Kashmir will be "merged with India" if BJP gets more than 400 seats in the Lok Sabha polls.





Addressing an election rally in Jharkhand's Ramgarh for Hazaribag candidate Manish Jaiswal, he said the BJP needed to get over 400 seats to implement the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) across the country.





"PoK will be merged with India if BJP gets over 400 seats in Lok Sabha polls. BJP needs over 400 seats to build the 'Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi' temple and 'Gyanvapi temple', and implement the Uniform Civil Code (UCC), just like when it crossed the 300-seat mark in 2019, it built the Ram Temple in Ayodhya. It also ensured the abrogation of Article 370 from Jammu & Kashmir, and implemented the CAA," Sarma said.





"Like Assam, infiltrators from Bangladesh are changing the demography of Jharkhand, while the JMM and Congress are indulging in their appeasement," he alleged.





He said "infiltrators" have occupied land in 12 districts of Assam, and in Jharkhand, they have started the same by marrying local tribal women.

"If this continues, they will change Jharkhand's demography too," he claimed.





Sarma said the situation has become such that "infiltrators" were trying to become original inhabitants.





He attacked the JMM-led alliance in the state, alleging that corruption has peaked during its rule.





"Over Rs 350 crore in cash has been recovered from premises linked to a Congress MP. Over Rs 35 crore has been seized from the domestic help of a personal secretary attached to a state minister. All leaders here are indulging in corruption," he said.





He said such a government was needed that worked for the poor, needy and deprived.





He said India was prospering under PM Narendra Modi, who will return to power with 400 seats. -- PTI