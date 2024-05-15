16 Sri Lankan mercenaries killed in Russia-Ukraine war





The Sri Lankan mercenaries had joined the Russian and Ukrainian forces after unscrupulous foreign employment agencies misled them in the name of foreign employment, according to police.





State Minister for Defence Premitha Bandara Tennakoon said that 16 Sri Lankan retired military personnel were killed in the Russia-Ukraine war. "That is the confirmed information we have, he said, adding that plans are being made to bring back Sri Lankans who are currently in Russia and Ukraine. Former military personnel are engaged to fight on both sides, according to police.

