RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
14 people get citizenship for 1st time under CAA
May 15, 2024  17:15
image
The first set of citizenship certificates to 14 people was issued under the Citizenship (Amendment) Act or CAA today, nearly two months after the Centre notified it, initiating the process of granting Indian nationality to persecuted non-Muslim migrants from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh.

Under the CAA, the qualification period of citizenship application has been reduced from 11 to 5 years for undocumented non-Muslim migrants from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan who came to India before December 31, 2014.

Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla handed over citizenship certificates to the applicants in Delhi and highlighted salient features of the CAA. 
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Wrestling: Aman wants trials scrapped to focus on Olympics
Wrestling: Aman wants trials scrapped to focus on Olympics

Aman, who is Asian Games bronze medallist and Asian Championships title winner, is confident that he will be in reckoning for a medal at the Games.

14 people given citizenship for 1st time under CAA
14 people given citizenship for 1st time under CAA

The CAA was enacted in December 2019 for granting Indian nationality to persecuted non-Muslim migrants from Bangladesh, Pakistan and Afghanistan who came to India on or before December 31, 2014. These include Hindus, Sikhs, Jains,...

Kerala Supports Mammootty Against Online Harassment
Kerala Supports Mammootty Against Online Harassment

Politicians from the Left and the Congress party in Kerala have rallied behind Malayalam superstar Mammootty, who is facing online harassment from certain right wing sympathisers in connection with his 2022 film, Puzhu.

Only 1 black African in WC squad unacceptable: CSA criticised
Only 1 black African in WC squad unacceptable: CSA criticised

Cricket South Africa (CSA) has been criticised for failing to meet "transformational targets" with only one black African in Kagiso Rabada part of the T20 World Cup squad.

India urges Iran to release 40 sailors detained from 4 ships
India urges Iran to release 40 sailors detained from 4 ships

Ports, Shipping and Waterways Minister Sarbananda Sonowal made the request during a meeting with Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian in Tehran on Monday.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances