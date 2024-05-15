RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


14 officials of Hindustan Copper trapped in Rajasthan mine as lift collapses
May 15, 2024  01:08
Fourteen officials and members of a vigilance team of PSU Hindustan Copper Limited were trapped in a mine in Rajasthan's Neem ka Thana district on Tuesday night when a vertical shaft used for transportation of personnel collapsed, the police said. 

Praveen Nayak, superintendent of police of Neem ka Thana district, said that a rescue team has reached the trapped personnel and some of them could be injured. 

Efforts are on to bring out the personnel who are stuck at a depth of several hundred metres at the Kolihan mine, the police said. 

According to preliminary information, the incident occurred when the vigilance team along with senior officials of the state-owned company went inside the mine for an inspection. 

When they were about to come up, a rope of the shaft or 'cage' broke due to which around 14 people were stuck, the police said. Khetri MLA Dharmpal Gurjar reached the site and took stock of the situation. -- PTI
