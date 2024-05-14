RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Wholesale inflation rises to 13-month high
May 14, 2024  16:11
KBK Infographics
KBK Infographics
The wholesale inflation rose to a 13-month high of 1.26 per cent in April fuelled by rising prices of food articles, especially vegetables, amid expectations of RBI holding interest rates in the policy review next month.

 The wholesale price index (WPI) based inflation has been rising for two months in a row. It was 0.20 per cent in February and 0.53 per cent in March. WPI inflation was 0.79 per cent in April last year.

 The April WPI print is at a 13-month high. The last high was seen in March 2023, when inflation was 1.41 per cent. 

 "Positive rate of inflation in April 2024 is primarily due to increase in prices of food articles, electricity, crude petroleum and natural gas, manufacture of food products, other manufacturing etc," Ministry of Commerce & Industry said in a statement on Tuesday. 

 As per the data, inflation in food articles rose to 7.74 per cent in April as against 6.88 per cent in March. In the fuel and power basket, inflation stood at 1.38 per cent in April, up from (-)0.77 per cent in the previous month. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Wholesale inflation rises to 13-month high of 1.26% in April
Wholesale inflation rises to 13-month high of 1.26% in April

The wholesale inflation rose to a 13-month high of 1.26 per cent in April fuelled by rising prices of food articles, especially vegetables, amid expectations of RBI holding interest rates in the policy review next month. The wholesale...

Markets climb as inflation eases; Sensex ends up 328 pts
Markets climb as inflation eases; Sensex ends up 328 pts

From the Sensex basket, Mahindra & Mahindra, Larsen & Toubro, JSW Steel, NTPC, IndusInd Bank, Sun Pharma, UltraTech Cement, State Bank of India, Reliance Industries, and Maruti were the major gainers. Nestle, Tata Consultancy Services,...

Ananya's Bikini Pix She Forgot About
Ananya's Bikini Pix She Forgot About

Ananya Panday treated her fans to pictures from her camera that she had forgotten about.

Historic! Manika first Indian woman to break into top-25
Historic! Manika first Indian woman to break into top-25

Manika Batra is the first Indian woman paddler to break into the top-25 in table tennis world rankings.

Retired Indian colonel working for UN killed in Rafah
Retired Indian colonel working for UN killed in Rafah

A retired Indian colonel working with the United Nations was killed in Gaza when the vehicle he was travelling in came under attack in strife-torn Rafah, the 'first international' casualty for the world body since the start of the...

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances