What did Dhami tell Sitaraman?
May 14, 2024  15:53
image
Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami met Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in Delhi. On this occasion, the chief minister also invited her to the ongoing Chardham Yatra 2024 in Uttarakhand.
