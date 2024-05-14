Sushil Modi's mortal remains brought home

Sushil Modi's mortal remains brought homeMay 14, 2024 15:15
Mortal remains of former Bihar Deputy CM and BJP leader Sushil Modi brought to his Patna residence He passed away yesterday after battling cancer for the last 7 months.
