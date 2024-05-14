RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Sushil Modi to be cremated in Patna on Tuesday evening
May 14, 2024  18:00
Sushil Kumar Modi/File image
The last rites of senior Bharatiya Janata Party leader and former deputy chief minister of Bihar, Sushil Kumar Modi, will take place around 6 pm in Patna on Tuesday, party sources said.

Modi, 72, who was suffering from cancer, died in a New Delhi hospital on Monday evening.

The body of the former DyCM was brought to Patna from New Delhi. The special flight carrying the mortal remains of the leader from New Delhi reached Patna airport in the afternoon. 

Several senior BJP leaders were present at the airport to receive the body. The body was taken to his residence in Rajendra Nagar area in the state capital.

According to local BJP sources after the public homage at his house, the body will be taken to the Bihar assembly and then to the state BJP office. 

From there, the body will be taken to the Digha ghat crematorium. 

The funeral will take place at around 6 pm. BJP president J P Nadda is likely to be present there.

He will be cremated with full state honours, a statement issued by the Chief Minister's Office said.

Modi served as the deputy chief minister of Bihar from 2005 to 2013, and again between 2017 and 2020. -- PTI
