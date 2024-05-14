RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Sushil Modi to be cremated in Patna at 6 pm, Nadda to attend
May 14, 2024  10:23
The PM shared this picture with Sushil Modi
The PM shared this picture with Sushil Modi
The last rites of senior BJP leader and former deputy chief minister of Bihar, Sushil Kumar Modi, will take place around 6 pm in Patna on Tuesday, party sources said. 

 Modi, 72, who was suffering from cancer, died in a New Delhi hospital on Monday evening. 

 "The mortal remains of Sushil Modi will be brought from Delhi to Patna around 11.30 am and taken to his house in Rajendra Nagar. Later, his body will be taken to the Bihar assembly and the BJP state headquarters where party workers will pay their tribute to the departed leader, said a senior Bihar BJP member. 

 The funeral will take place at Digha Ghat Crematorium in Patna, he said, adding, BJP national president J P Nadda is likely to be present. 

 He will be cremated with full state honours, a statement issued by the Chief Minister's Office said. 

 Modi served as the deputy chief minister of Bihar from 2005 to 2013, and again between 2017 and 2020. 

 He breathed his last around 9.45 pm at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi. Last month, he took to X to announce that he was battling with cancer for the last six months, and will not be able to campaign in the Lok Sabha elections. PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

'Most Humble Guy Off The Field'
'Most Humble Guy Off The Field'

In a heartwarming moment, Virat Kohli took a break from his busy schedule to meet the families of Punjab Kings cricketers Arshdeep Singh and Harpreet Brar.

Why Mike Tyson is making a comeback to the ring at 57
Why Mike Tyson is making a comeback to the ring at 57

Former heavyweight champion Mike Tyson is preparing for his first professional fight since 2005 against YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul,

G V Prakash Parts Ways With Wife Saindhavi
G V Prakash Parts Ways With Wife Saindhavi

Composer G V Prakash (who has scored music for films like Captain Miller, Asuran and Thalaivi) has announced his separation from his singer-wife of 11 years, Saindhavi on social media.

'God Gave Me One More Opportunity'
'God Gave Me One More Opportunity'

'You suddenly realise that in this entire big scheme of things, you're just one speck.'

Is Lok Sabha Poll Impacting Markets?
Is Lok Sabha Poll Impacting Markets?

'It is advisable to stay away from the markets for now and buy only on a dip.'

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances