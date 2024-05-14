Sushil Modi cremated with full state honours





The air reverberated with chants of 'Sushil Modi Amar Rahein', as surging crowds broke down barricades when the mortal remains of former Bihar DyCM of the state were consigned to flames at Digha Ghat crematorium in Patna.





The last rites were performed by his sons Uttarkash Modi and Akshay Modi, who lit the pyre in an emotionally surcharged atmosphere.





BJP president JP Nadda, Bihar deputy Chief Minister, Samrat Chaudhary and several other ministers also attended the funeral.





The body of the former BJP leader was kept at the party's state office in Patna before it was taken out in a procession to the crematorium.





During the procession, people chanted slogans like "Sushil Modi Amar Rahein" as the cortege made its way from the BJP headquarters to the cremation ground.





Nadda placed a wreath on the body of the late leader at the party office in Patna.





Several Union ministers, and Bihar ministers, including DyCMs -- Samrat Chaudhary and Vijay Kumar Sinha -- offered floral tributes to the late leader.





Modi, 72, who was suffering from cancer, died in a New Delhi hospital on Monday evening. -- PTI

