Sting video: HC adjourns till Friday hearing of Sandeshkhali BJP leader's petition





Advocate General Kishore Dutta, appearing for the West Bengal government, prayed for adjournment of the hearing of the matter.





He stated before Justice Jay Sengupta that an application has been filed by a woman before the Supreme Court, seeking inclusion as an intervenor in a plea by the state challenging a high court order, which directed CBI investigation into allegations of sexual atrocities and land-grabbing in Sandeshkhali, and as such this matter before the court be granted a short adjournment.





Granting the prayer, Justice Sengupta directed that Koyal's petition seeking transfer of investigation into the alleged sting video related to allegations of sexual atrocities in Sandeshkhali be taken up for hearing again on Friday.





The ruling Trinamool Congress in West Bengal had recently shared a video of an alleged sting operation featuring Koyal. In the purported video, the veracity of which could not be confirmed by PTI, a man resembling Koyal was seen claiming that allegations of sexual abuse in Sandeshkhali were "staged'. -- PTI

The Calcutta high court on Tuesday adjourned till Friday the hearing of a petition by BJP's Sandeshkhali leader Gangadhar Koyal, seeking transfer of probe to CBI into an alleged sting video over accusations of sexual atrocities in the riverine area, on a prayer by the state.