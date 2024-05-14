RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Shah, Nadda, Rajnath arrive for PM's nomination
May 14, 2024  11:08
Modi at Dashashwamedh Ghat this morning
Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP National President JP Nadda, Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri and NDA leaders arrive at the DM office in Varanasi, ahead of PM Modi's nomination filing for Lok Sabha elections.  

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh leaves from a hotel in Varanasi, to attend the nomination filing of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The BJP's NDA partners Lok Dal president Jayant Chaudhary, LJP chief Chirag Paswan, Apna Dal (S) president Anupriya Patel and Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party president Omprakash Rajbhar are also expected to be present. 

Besides UP CM Yogi Adityanath, chief ministers Nitish Kumar (Bihar), Pushkar Singh Dhami (Uttarakhand), Mohan Yadav (Madhya Pradesh), Vishnu Deo Sai (Chhattisgarh), Eknath Shinde (Maharashtra), Bhajan Lal Sharma (Rajasthan), Himanta Biswa Sharma (Assam), Nayab Singh Saini (Haryana), Pramod Sawant (Goa), Prem Singh Tamang (Sikkim) and Manik Saha (Tripura) are also likely to attend the prime minister's nomination filing. 

 Following the nomination process, Modi will hold a meeting with BJP workers at the Rudraksha Convention Centre.

PM Modi the sitting MP and BJP's candidate will file his nomination papers from the Varanasi Lok Sabha seat for the 2024 general elections, from where he has secured wins with large margins for the past two consecutive terms. Modi will then offer prayers at Kal Bhairav Temple before filing his nomination. Modi is seeking a third term and hoping for a record margin.
