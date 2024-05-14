Punjab women panel seeks probe into video showing Channi touching Jagir Kaur's chin





Meanwhile, Kaur came out in support of the former chief minister, saying he touched her chin in a respectful manner.





Taking suo-motu (on its own) notice of the video clip that went viral on social media, the state women commission's chairperson wrote to the Punjab director general of police, asking him to file a status report in this regard by Tuesday.





The commission also said Kaur is a former cabinet minister and former chief of the SGPC, an apex body of gurdwaras. Channi met Kaur on Friday while filing his nomination papers for the ongoing Lok Sabha polls from Jalandhar.





Kaur was accompanying Shiromani Akali Dal candidate Mohinder Singh Kaypee.





In the clip, Channi is seen holding Kaur's hands and bowing down before her.





Then both engaged in a banter during which Channi touched Kaur's chin with his hand.





Both leaders and their supporters then burst out laughing. -- PTI

The Punjab State Commission for Women sought an inquiry on Monday into a video clip purportedly showing Congress leader Charanjit Singh Channi touching the chin of former Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee president Jagir Kaur.