PM meets NDA partners after filing nomination
May 14, 2024  14:06
After filing the nomination, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday met the Bharatiya Janata Party's NDA partners outside the collectorate office in Varanasi, as the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) showcased its strength.

Prime Minister Modi filed his nomination papers from the Varanasi Lok Sabha seat in Uttar Pradesh. The Prime Minister is seeking a third consecutive term from the constituency and hoping to win with a record margin.

The PM was seen walking with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP national president JP Nadda, UP CM Yogi Adityanath, and other NDA leaders.

Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri asserted that under the leadership of PM Modi in the coming 2-3 years, India's economy will be at number three.

"We are the world's largest democracy. We are also the mother of democracy. Our third term will start on June 4. In the coming 2-3 years, our economy will be at number three," he said.

LJP-Ram Vilas Chief, Chirag Paswan, said that the entire NDA participated in the nomination process of PM Modi, adding that the NDA's strength was its unity.

"Our strength is our unity. Today the entire NDA participated in the nomination process of PM Modi. This unity will help us achieve our target of winning more than 400 seats," he said.
