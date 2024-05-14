RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


PM files nomination from Varanasi, Yogi present
May 14, 2024  12:06
Prime Minister Narendra Modi files his nomination papers from the Varanasi Lok Sabha seat. Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath is also present on the occasion.
Channi's remark on Poonch attack violates poll code: Punjab CEO
Punjab Chief Electoral Officer Sibin C on Tuesday said that Congress leader Charanjit Singh Channi terming the Poonch terror attack, in which an Indian Air Force soldier was killed, a 'poll stunt' violated the model code of conduct.

Meet The Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 Contestants
Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi, the adrenaline-pumping reality show hosted by Rohit Shetty, returns with its 14th season, promising more thrills, chills and heart-stopping stunts.

Is There Really No Alternative To Modi?
'Are we so ready to believe that in this country whose virtues we constantly shout from the rooftops, there is no single person -- other than Modi -- in a minimum of 272 elected MPs with the talent and ability to lead this country?' asks...

How To Avoid TDS?
'Tax is not required to be deducted from specified payments if a recipient files a self-declaration with the deductor for no deduction of tax.'

Tabu Bags Hollywood series, Dune!
Tabu's character is described as 'strong, intelligent and alluring'.

