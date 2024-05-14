PM files nomination from Varanasi, Yogi present

Sign inCreate Account
Punjab Chief Electoral Officer Sibin C on Tuesday said that Congress leader Charanjit Singh Channi terming the Poonch terror attack, in which an Indian Air Force soldier was killed, a 'poll stunt' violated the model code of conduct.
Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi, the adrenaline-pumping reality show hosted by Rohit Shetty, returns with its 14th season, promising more thrills, chills and heart-stopping stunts.
'Are we so ready to believe that in this country whose virtues we constantly shout from the rooftops, there is no single person -- other than Modi -- in a minimum of 272 elected MPs with the talent and ability to lead this country?' asks...
'Tax is not required to be deducted from specified payments if a recipient files a self-declaration with the deductor for no deduction of tax.'
Tabu's character is described as 'strong, intelligent and alluring'.