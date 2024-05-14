RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


On a cruise, Modi says Ma Ganga has adopted him
May 14, 2024  11:25
PM Modi at the road show in Varanasi yesterday
PM Modi at the road show in Varanasi yesterday
Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered prayers at Dashashwamedh Ghat on the banks of the Ganges in Varanasi and boarded a cruise to Namo Ghat to visit the Kal Bhairav Temple ahead of filling his nomination from the Varanasi Lok Sabha seat in Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday.

After performing Ganga Aarti and offering prayers to the Ganga on the auspicious occasion of Ganga Saptami, the Prime Minister took a cruise trip to the Namo Ghat.

On board the cruise, in an exclusive interview with India Today, PM Modi said that "Maa Ganga" has adopted him and that he has had a 10-year bond with Varanasi.

"10 years ago, when I came to Kashi, I said, Maa Ganga has called me.. But in the last 10 years, Maa Ganga has adopted me. I do everything considering it as worship of God. In the last 10 years, the people of Kashi have made me a Banarasian. Seeing the love of people, I feel that my responsibilities are increasing every day. I am grateful for the people. I feel in my mind that God has chosen me and I do everything as an offering to God. I have dedicated my life to the 140 crore people," the Prime Minister said.
