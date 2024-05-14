RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
No unauthorised operation by Indian military pilots in Maldives: Envoy
May 14, 2024  20:43
File image
File image
India on Tuesday dismissed the claim made by Maldivian Defence Minister Ghassan Maumoon, alleging that Indian military helicopter pilots stationed in the Maldives carried out an unauthorised operation in 2019. 

In a statement, the High Commission of India in the Maldives asserted that Indian aviation platforms in the Maldives have always operated according to the "agreed procedures and with due authorisation." 

The clarification came days after India completed the withdrawal of 76 military personnel from the Maldives following a demand by President Mohamed Muizzu. 

Relations between India and Maldives deteriorated since Muizzu, a pro-China leader, came to power in November last year. Muizzu had set May 10 as the deadline for the withdrawal of the Indian military troops from his country. 

Addressing a press conference in Male on Saturday, Defence Minister Ghassan said he knew of one of the aviation platforms undertaking an unauthorised sortie. 

He narrated an incident where one of the two helicopters operated by Indian military personnel in the Maldives landed in Thimarafushi, allegedly without permission -- a case, which he said, was reviewed by the Parliament's Committee on National Security Services (241 Committee), when he was a lawmaker. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Elgar Parishad case: SC grants bail to Gautam Navlakha
Elgar Parishad case: SC grants bail to Gautam Navlakha

The Supreme Court on Tuesday granted bail to activist Gautam Navlakha in the Elgar Parishad-Maoist links case.

7 Delhi hospitals, Tihar get bomb threats; mails from European firm, say cops
7 Delhi hospitals, Tihar get bomb threats; mails from European firm, say cops

Four hospitals in Delhi received a bomb threat via email on Tuesday morning, officials of the Delhi Fire Services said.

'A potent boost to my Olympics preparations'
'A potent boost to my Olympics preparations'

'Improvement is a continuous process and I am committed to it,' Manika Batra added.

At 2,084, BJP submits highest number of political ads for poll body
At 2,084, BJP submits highest number of political ads for poll body

To seek approval for about 2,084 political advertisements in the city, the BJP submitted nearly 517 applications to the poll body from March 13 till May 8, data accessed by PTI showed.

Gill And Co Thank Ahmedabad Fans
Gill And Co Thank Ahmedabad Fans

Shubman Gill, the GT team and support staff thanked fans with a lap of honour around the stadium after the match was abandoned.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances