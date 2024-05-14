No unauthorised operation by Indian military pilots in Maldives: Envoy





In a statement, the High Commission of India in the Maldives asserted that Indian aviation platforms in the Maldives have always operated according to the "agreed procedures and with due authorisation."





The clarification came days after India completed the withdrawal of 76 military personnel from the Maldives following a demand by President Mohamed Muizzu.





Relations between India and Maldives deteriorated since Muizzu, a pro-China leader, came to power in November last year. Muizzu had set May 10 as the deadline for the withdrawal of the Indian military troops from his country.





Addressing a press conference in Male on Saturday, Defence Minister Ghassan said he knew of one of the aviation platforms undertaking an unauthorised sortie.





He narrated an incident where one of the two helicopters operated by Indian military personnel in the Maldives landed in Thimarafushi, allegedly without permission -- a case, which he said, was reviewed by the Parliament's Committee on National Security Services (241 Committee), when he was a lawmaker. -- PTI

India on Tuesday dismissed the claim made by Maldivian Defence Minister Ghassan Maumoon, alleging that Indian military helicopter pilots stationed in the Maldives carried out an unauthorised operation in 2019.