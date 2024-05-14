RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Mumbai restaurants offers 20% discount to voters on May 20, 21
May 14, 2024  19:47
File image
A section of restaurants in Mumbai on Tuesday announced a 20 percent discount on the total dine-in bill value on May 20 & 21 to the local voters.

The 'democracy discount' initiative is the hospitality fraternity's way of encouraging citizens to go out and cast their votes, the National Restaurant Association of India Mumbai Chapter said in a statement.

"Mumbai as a city has always had such a great sense of community and I am thrilled that we have so many fabulous brands on board as part of the NRAI Mumbai Chapter," NRAI Mumbai Chapter head Rachel Goenka said in the statement.

As part of this initiative, all participating restaurants will offer a 20 percent discount on the total bill value to those dine-in customers who are residents as per their voter ID and have cast their vote with an inked finger.

Mumbai will go to polls in the fifth phase of the Lok Sabha elections on May 20, 2024. -- PTI
