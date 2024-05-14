RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Mumbai hoarding tragedy: Firm owner booked
May 14, 2024  00:21
The iron hoarding that collapsed on a petrol pump in Mumbai/X
The Mumbai police registered a case against the owner of Ego Media and others after a hoarding collapsed on a petrol pump in Ghatkopar area on Monday, killing nine persons, an official said. 

The owner, Bhavesh Bhinde, and others were booked under sections 304 (Culpable homicide not amounting to murder), 338 (causing grievous hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) and 337 (causing hurt to another person by acting rashly or negligently) of the Indian Penal Code. 

The case has been registered at Pantnagar police station and the investigation is underway, he said. 

At least eight persons were killed and over 70 others injured when the 100-foot tall billboard fell on the petrol pump at the Cheddanagar Junction amid gusty wind and rain, officials said. 

According to civic officials, the billboard was illegal and no permission was taken to install it. -- PTI
