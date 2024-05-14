RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Mumbai hoarding crash accused was arrested for rape, has 23 cases
May 14, 2024  23:11
The crashed hoarding/Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com
The crashed hoarding/Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com
Bhavesh Bhinde, the owner of the advertising agency which had allegedly put up the hoarding that crashed on a petrol pump in Ghatkopar area, has 23 criminal cases registered against him and was recently arrested on rape charges, the police said on Tuesday evening. 

After Monday's hoarding crash in which at least 14 people died, he has been absconding, while a case under IPC section 304 (causing death by negligence) was registered against him at Pantnagar police station in the city. 

In January, Bhinde was arrested in a rape case registered with Mulund police station, but later secured bail, a police official said. 

Bhinde, owner of Ego Media, had also contested the Maharashtra assembly elections in 2009, he added. 

According to BJP leader Kirit Somaiya, another firm of Bhinde's had been blacklisted by the commercial department of the Indian Railways in 2017-18 after several complaints of installing illegal hoardings were filed against it. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

1 killed in Delhi income tax office blaze; officials say no data loss in fire
1 killed in Delhi income tax office blaze; officials say no data loss in fire

According to a police officer, the fire started in the office of the Commissioner in room number 325 on the third floor of the building. He said many of the employees were outside the building as it was lunchtime, otherwise, the casualty...

Retired Indian colonel working for UN killed in Rafah
Retired Indian colonel working for UN killed in Rafah

A retired Indian colonel working with the United Nations was killed in Gaza when the vehicle he was travelling in came under attack in strife-torn Rafah, the 'first international' casualty for the world body since the start of the...

Mumbai hoarding collapse: Toll rises to 14, rescue ops on
Mumbai hoarding collapse: Toll rises to 14, rescue ops on

The 100-foot-tall illegal billboard fell at a petrol pump in Ghatkopar during dust storms and unseasonal rains that lashed Mumbai on Monday.

Could one of them succeed Dravid as India's next Head Coach?
Could one of them succeed Dravid as India's next Head Coach?

Here are some of the big names who could be interested in applying for the post.

IPL PIX: Porel, Stubbs take DC past 200 vs LSG
IPL PIX: Porel, Stubbs take DC past 200 vs LSG

IMAGES from the Indian Premier League match played between Delhi Capitals and Lucknow Supr Giants in New Delhi, on Tuesday.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances