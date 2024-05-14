Mumbai hoarding collapse: Toll rises to 14

The death toll in the hoarding collapse incident in Mumbai's Ghatkopar area has risen to 14 while 74 people are injured, civic officials said on Tuesday morning.





The 100-foot-tall illegal billboard fell at a petrol pump in Ghatkopar during dust storms and unseasonal rains that lashed Mumbai on Monday.





According to Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) officials, search and rescue operations were going on at the Chheda Nagar-based petrol pump on Tuesday morning.





Of the injured, 31 people have been discharged from Rajawadi Hospital, a BMC official said.





The search and rescue operation is underway, the official said.





NDRF has deployed two teams for the operation being carried out with Mumbai Fire Brigade and other agencies. -- PTI