Modi prays at Dashashwamedh Ghat before nomination
May 14, 2024  10:14
Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered prayers at Dashashwamedh Ghat on the banks of the Ganges in Varanasi before filling his nomination from the Varanasi Lok Sabha seat today in Uttar Pradesh.

Today also marks the auspicious day of Ganga Saptami and PM Modi participated in prayers and performed the Ganga Aarti at the Ghat.

PM Modi the sitting MP and BJP's candidate will file his nomination papers from the Varanasi Lok Sabha seat for the 2024 general elections, from where he has secured wins with large margins for the past two consecutive terms.

PM Modi will then offer prayers at Kal Bhairav Temple before filing his nomination.PM Modi is seeking a third term and hoping for a record margin.

Varanasi goes in for polling on June 1 in the seventh and last phase of the general elections.

Security has been strengthened outside the office of the District Magistrate in Varanasi ahead of PM Modi's nomination.

Ahead of the nomination, the Bharatiya Janata Party said in a post in Hindi on X that the temple town of Kashi is once again ready to send its servant (PM Modi) to the Parliament.

"I have neither come here nor has anyone sent me here, Maa Ganga has called me... This relationship between Kashi, Kashi residents and the Chief Servant is one of development, trust and affection. Kashi is once again ready to send its beloved chief servant to the parliament by winning him with record votes," BJP posted.

PM Modi also posted on X about his association with the city. "My relationship with my Kashi is amazing, inseparable and incomparable... all I can say is that it cannot be expressed in words!"

Voting in Varanasi will be held on June 1 in the seventh and last phase of the Lok Sabha polls. -- ANI
