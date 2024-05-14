Modi arrives at DM office to file nomination





In a post in Hindi on X, Modi said, "My relationship with my Kashi is amazing, inseparable and incomparable... all I can say is that it cannot be expressed in words!" He is eyeing a hat-trick in the Varanasi Lok Sabha seat, which he had won for the first time in 2014.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives at the DM office in Varanasi to file his nomination for the Lok Sabha Elections. The PM is the sitting MP and BJP's candidate from Varanasi.