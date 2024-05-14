Missing Kota NEET aspirant from Bihar traced to Uttar Pradesh





Bihar native Aman Kumar Singh left his paying guest room in Swarn Vihar colony on the intervening night of May 11 and 12, the police said.

The Kota police swung into action and through technical investigation and inquiry, they traced Singh's location in Uttar Pradesh's Kushinagar.





The local police were contacted and the whereabouts of the missing teen were shared with them and they rescued him on Monday night, Kota city SP Amrita Duhan said on Tuesday.





A team of Kota police was also dispatched to Khushinagar, she added.





Kunhari circle inspector Arvind Bhrdwaj said the boy was traced on Monday night and is being brought to Kota by the city police.





It is clear that the student reached there by his wish. Further details will be ascertained after his statement is recorded in Kota, Bhrdwaj said.





Singh had been preparing for the entrance exam in the coaching hub for the last two years.





He left his phone and a note behind in which he said that he couldn't do well in the NEET exam and won't be able to crack it, the police had said.





On the basis of CCTV footage, it was found that Singh got onto a bike with another boy and reached Kota Railway Station from where he boarded a train, DSP Rajesh Soni said. -- PTI

