Markets climb as retail inflation eases in April





The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 328.48 points, or 0.45 per cent, to settle at 73,104.61. During the day, it rallied 510.13 points, or 0.70 per cent, to 73,286.26.





The NSE Nifty went up 113.80 points, or 0.51 per cent, to 22,217.85. From the Sensex basket, Mahindra & Mahindra, Larsen & Toubro, JSW Steel, NTPC, IndusInd Bank, Sun Pharma, UltraTech Cement, State Bank of India, Reliance Industries, and Maruti were the major gainers.

Equity benchmark indices climbed on Tuesday as retail inflation eased to an 11-month low of 4.83 per cent in April and buying in the country's most valued firm by market valuation Reliance Industries also added to the optimism.