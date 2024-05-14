Kejriwal's PA misbehaved with Maliwal: AAP





Addressing a press conference a day after Maliwal alleged that a member of Kejriwal's personal staff "assaulted" her, Singh said AAP supremo Kejriwal will take strict action in the matter.





BJP demanded that Singh's statement should be the basis for immediate filing of an FIR by police and those guilty should be promptly dealt with.





The police, however, said they are still waiting for her to come and file a formal complaint, but added that they have not closed the DD (daily diary) entry as Maliwal had come to the police station on Monday and said she would return to lodge a case.





Calls and messages to Maliwal did not elicit any response.





During the press conference on Tuesday, Singh said it is a "highly condemnable incident" and said the Aam Aadmi Party is in solidarity with her during this hour.





"Yesterday morning, Maliwal had gone to meet Arvind Kejriwal at his residence. While she was waiting to meet him in the drawing room, Bibhav Kumar came and misbehaved with her. This is a highly condemnable incident. Kejriwal has taken cognisance of it and will take strict action in the incident," he added. -- PTI

