RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Kejriwal's PA misbehaved with Maliwal: AAP
May 14, 2024  20:09
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal/ANI Photo
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal/ANI Photo
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's personal assistant Bibhav Kumar "misbehaved" with Aam Aadmi Party Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal at the CM's residence, party leader Sanjay Singh said on Tuesday. 

Addressing a press conference a day after Maliwal alleged that a member of Kejriwal's personal staff "assaulted" her, Singh said AAP supremo Kejriwal will take strict action in the matter. 

BJP demanded that Singh's statement should be the basis for immediate filing of an FIR by police and those guilty should be promptly dealt with. 

The police, however, said they are still waiting for her to come and file a formal complaint, but added that they have not closed the DD (daily diary) entry as Maliwal had come to the police station on Monday and said she would return to lodge a case. 

Calls and messages to Maliwal did not elicit any response. 

During the press conference on Tuesday, Singh said it is a "highly condemnable incident" and said the Aam Aadmi Party is in solidarity with her during this hour. 

"Yesterday morning, Maliwal had gone to meet Arvind Kejriwal at his residence. While she was waiting to meet him in the drawing room, Bibhav Kumar came and misbehaved with her. This is a highly condemnable incident. Kejriwal has taken cognisance of it and will take strict action in the incident," he added. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

At 2,084, BJP submits highest number of political ads for poll body
At 2,084, BJP submits highest number of political ads for poll body

To seek approval for about 2,084 political advertisements in the city, the BJP submitted nearly 517 applications to the poll body from March 13 till May 8, data accessed by PTI showed.

Gill And Co Thank Ahmedabad Fans
Gill And Co Thank Ahmedabad Fans

Shubman Gill, the GT team and support staff thanked fans with a lap of honour around the stadium after the match was abandoned.

Bharti Airtel profit tanks 31% on Nigerian Naira woes
Bharti Airtel profit tanks 31% on Nigerian Naira woes

Telecom operator Bharti Airtel on Tuesday posted a 31 per cent drop in consolidated profit to Rs 2,072 crore in the March quarter mainly due to devaluation of the Nigerian Naira. The company had registered a profit of Rs 3,005.6 crore...

SC reserves order on contempt notice to Ramdev, Balkrishna
SC reserves order on contempt notice to Ramdev, Balkrishna

The Supreme Court on Tuesday reserved its order on the contempt notice issued to yoga guru Ramdev, his aide Balkrishna and Patanjali Ayurved Ltd in the misleading advertisements case.

Could one of them succeed Dravid as India's next Head Coach?
Could one of them succeed Dravid as India's next Head Coach?

Here are some of the big names who could be interested in applying for the post.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances