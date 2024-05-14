Kangana to file nomination: She will win, says mom





Kangana's sister Rangoli adds, "I extend my best wishes on this new journey of her. You can witness how the people support her in the crowd..."

Himachal Pradesh: Ahead of BJP candidate from Mandi Lok Sabha seat, Kangana Ranaut filing her nomination, her mother Asha Ranaut says, "The public have come to support her. We will definitely win. She has done a lot of work for the people and will do so in future too..."